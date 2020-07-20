Watch Mean Girls Stars Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig Perform 'Dancing on the Rooftops'

The original song is part of the #BeApart project, benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and other relief organizations.

Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig, who created the roles of Cady and Aaron in Broadway's Mean Girls, have joined forces for a new music video for the original song "Dancing on the Rooftops."

The performance from the real-life couple (above) is part of the #BeApart project, benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and other relief organizations and charities. Henningsen and Selig are accompanied by Los Angeles musicians Victor Indrizzo, David Levita, and Jimmie Wood.

Christopher Lennertz penned the song; the video was edited by Kelly Soll.

The #BeAPart project gives performers the opportunity to contribute video performances inspired by the pandemic and the heroes who have fought on its front lines.

All artists recorded at home, and their fees have been matched with donations to FeedingAmerica.org, BroadwayCares.org, and Grammy.com/MusiCares.

