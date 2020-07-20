Watch Megan Hilty, Shoshana Bean, Katharine McPhee Join Forces for Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Love Trio'

The virtual performance was part of New York and San Francisco's remote AIDS Walk.

Tony nominee Megan Hilty (Noises Off), Shoshana Bean (Wicked), and Katharine McPhee (Waitress) joined forces for a performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Love Trio"—an arrangement of three love songs from the composer—as part of New York and San Francisco's AIDS Walk Live at Home.

Hilty, McPhee, and Bean, who were introduced by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein (Hairspray), performed "Love Changes Everything" (Aspects of Love), "Unexpected Song" (Song and Dance), and "I Don't Know How to Love Him" (Jesus Christ Superstar), respectively. Watch the full performance above (introduction begins at 36:14 minute mark).

Previously, Hilty and Bean performed together as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively in Wicked; Hilty and McPhee co-starred in the NBC musical drama Smash. Additionally, Bean and McPhee have both starred as Jenna in Waitress on Broadway.

The medley, arranged by David Loud, was made famous by Audra McDonald, Marin Mazzie, and Judy Kuhn, who performed the piece at Carnegie Hall in 1998 for My Favorite Broadway: The Leading Ladies.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, AIDS Walk New York and AIDS Walk San Francisco combined forces for AIDS Walk Live at Home, benefiting GMHC and several other tri-state area AIDS service organizations. To donate, click here.

