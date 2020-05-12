Watch Megan Hilty Sing 'Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend' in City Center Encores! Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

The famed New York City venue is offering highlights from its Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

New York City Center, which is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is posting daily highlights from former Encores! and gala productions.

This week's offerings spotlight showstopping numbers. Below, watch Tony nominee Megan Hilty (Noises Off, 9 to 5) perform "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" from the 2012 City Center Encores! production of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. Hilty took on the role of Lorelei Lee between seasons of another Marilyn Monroe-adjacent project: NBC's Smash.



Megan Hilty did the same for us, and how could anyone object? The truth is the truth! At least for Lorelei Lee.



🎶: @meganhilty "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend"

Encores! Gentlemen Prefer Blondes 2012 #EncoresArchives pic.twitter.com/pEi7UyJJUP — New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) May 12, 2020

Directed by John Rando with music direction by Rob Berman and choreography by Randy Skinner, the cast also included Rachel York as Dorothy Shaw, Phillip Attmore, Steven Boyer, Brennan Brown, Stephen R. Buntrock, Jared Grimes, Simon Jones, Aaron Lazar, Deborah Rush, Sandra Shipley, Megan Sikora, and Clarke Thorell. Based on Anita Loos' bestselling novel, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes has a book by Loos and Joseph Fields, music by Jule Styne, and lyrics by Leo Robin.

The famed Manhattan venue launched the series March 22 (Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday) with a week of videos from Sondheim musicals. Click here to watch all of the previously released performances.