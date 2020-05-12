Watch Megan Hilty Sing 'Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend' in City Center Encores! Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

toggle menu
toggle search form
Encores! News   Watch Megan Hilty Sing 'Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend' in City Center Encores! Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
By Andrew Gans
May 12, 2020
 
The famed New York City venue is offering highlights from its Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
Clarke Thorell and Megan Hilty
Clarke Thorell and Megan Hilty

New York City Center, which is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is posting daily highlights from former Encores! and gala productions.

This week's offerings spotlight showstopping numbers. Below, watch Tony nominee Megan Hilty (Noises Off, 9 to 5) perform "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" from the 2012 City Center Encores! production of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. Hilty took on the role of Lorelei Lee between seasons of another Marilyn Monroe-adjacent project: NBC's Smash.

Directed by John Rando with music direction by Rob Berman and choreography by Randy Skinner, the cast also included Rachel York as Dorothy Shaw, Phillip Attmore, Steven Boyer, Brennan Brown, Stephen R. Buntrock, Jared Grimes, Simon Jones, Aaron Lazar, Deborah Rush, Sandra Shipley, Megan Sikora, and Clarke Thorell. Based on Anita Loos' bestselling novel, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes has a book by Loos and Joseph Fields, music by Jule Styne, and lyrics by Leo Robin.

The famed Manhattan venue launched the series March 22 (Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday) with a week of videos from Sondheim musicals. Click here to watch all of the previously released performances.

Megan Hilty and Rachel York Star in Encores! Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

Megan Hilty and Rachel York Star in Encores! Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

The City Center Encores! production of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes begins its limited engagement at the famed Manhattan venue May 9. Read the Playbill.com story.

24 PHOTOS
Megan Hilty, Stephen R. Buntrock, Rachel York and Deborah Rush
Megan Hilty, Stephen R. Buntrock, Rachel York and Deborah Rush Joan Marcus
Megan Hilty and Rachel York
Megan Hilty and Rachel York Joan Marcus
Clarke Thorell and Megan Hilty
Clarke Thorell and Megan Hilty Joan Marcus
Jarad Grimes, Megan Sikora and Phillip Attmore
Jarad Grimes, Megan Sikora and Phillip Attmore Joan Marcus
Megan Hilty and Simon Jones
Megan Hilty and Simon Jones Joan Marcus
Rachel York and cast
Rachel York and cast Joan Marcus
Megan Hilty
Megan Hilty Joan Marcus
Deborah Rush, Aaron Lazar, Megan Hilty, Clarke Thorell, Rachel York and Stephen R. Buntrock
Deborah Rush, Aaron Lazar, Megan Hilty, Clarke Thorell, Rachel York and Stephen R. Buntrock Joan Marcus
Megan Hilty, Stephen R. Buntrock, Rachel York and Deborah Rush
Megan Hilty, Stephen R. Buntrock, Rachel York and Deborah Rush Joan Marcus
Megan Hilty and Rachel York
Megan Hilty and Rachel York Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.