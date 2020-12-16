Watch Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman in the Upcoming Musical Iceboy!

The Pasadena Playhouse sneak peek also features Laura Bell Bundy and Adam Devine.

It's Caveman meets All About Eve in the new musical Iceboy!, starring Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman, Adam Devine, and Laura Bell Bundy. A new filmed excerpt of the upcoming musical comedy is the latest edition of In Development from PlayhouseLive.

The musical tells the story of a 10,000-year-old Neanderthal who’s discovered frozen in the Arctic, brought to New York and adopted by Vera Vimm, the biggest Broadway star of 1938. But once thawed, Iceboy becomes an acting sensation whose talents threaten to upstage Vera.

READ: Megan Mullally and Robert Lindsay to Star in London Revival of Anything Goes

Iceboy! is written by The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Urinetown: The Musical co-creators Mark Hollmann, Jay Reiss, and Erin Quinn Purcell. The preview is directed by Kevin Chamberlin with musical accompaniment by Jesse Vargas.

Check out the short musical film here .

PlayhouseLive is Pasadena Playhouse's virtual platform, created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a variety of programming available to watch online.