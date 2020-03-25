Watch Melissa Errico Sing Title Song From City Center Encores! Production of Do I Hear a Waltz?

The video is part of the famed Manhattan venue's new series featuring highlights from New York City Center's Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

New York City Center, which is currently closed through April 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic, is posting daily highlights from its musical theatre vault, including selections from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The famed Manhattan venue launched the series March 22, Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday, with two songs from the Encores! production of Sondheim and James Goldman's Follies: Tony winner Donna Murphy singing "Could I Leave You?" and Tony winner Victoria Clark singing "Losing My Mind." Also offered: Sutton Foster and Murphy in Anyone Can Whistle, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Donnell, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Betsy Wolfe in Merrily We Roll Along.

Continuing the Sondheim celebration, the series now presents Melissa Errico singing the title tune from the 2016 City Center Encores! production of Richard Rodgers and Stephen Sondheim's 1965 musical Do I Hear a Waltz? Tony nominee Errico played the searching-for-love Leona with Richard Troxell as the suave Renato Di Rossi. The rarely produced 1965 musical also featured Claybourne Elder, Sarah Hunt, Zachary Infante, Sarah Stiles, Nancy Opel, Michael Rosen, and Richard Poe.

Watch the performance below.



Thankfully we had some gorgeous singers to bring them back to City Center’s stage.



🎶: @melissa_errico "Do I Hear a Waltz?"

Encores! Do I Hear a Waltz? 2016 #EncoresArchives pic.twitter.com/bGsOpq4Wsd — New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) March 25, 2020

"Even in a cautious world of social distancing, City Center wants to make sure you still get your musical theatre fix while our theatre is closed," the New York institution posted on Instagram. "We’ll choose a different theme each week, maybe focused on a composer or an era, or a performer who selects their favorite moments or…well, why not wait and see? We’ve done more than 80 Broadway shows and over a dozen from Off-Broadway." ⁣