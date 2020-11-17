Watch Michael Arden, Jefferson Mays, and Dane Laffrey Offer a Glimpse of A Christmas Carol Stream

"I want the audience to scream within the first five seconds," says director Arden of this version of the Dickens classic.

A filmed version of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, starring Tony winner Jefferson Mays, will be streamed worldwide November 28 to benefit partner theatres around the country that have been affected by the ongoing pandemic. Two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden (Spring Awakening, Once On This Island) directs, having co-adapted Dickens' work with Mays and Susan Lyons and conceived the piece with Tony nominee Dane Laffrey.

In the video above director Arden, actor Mays, and costume designer Laffrey discuss their version of the holiday classic. About the upcoming stream Arden says, "Anything is possible when you have imagination… I want the audience to scream within the first five seconds."

Mays plays over 50 roles in the production, which features scenic and costume design by Laffrey, lighting design by Ben Stanton, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, sound design by Joshua D. Reid, hair and makeup design by Cookie Jordan, puppet design by James Ortiz, and assistant direction by Nikki M. James. Maceo Bishop is the director of photography.

The production was filmed at New York's United Palace and is based on the 2018 world premiere at Los Angeles’ Geffen Playhouse.

The partner theatre program is a joint project between producer Hunter Arnold's TBD Pictures, La Jolla Playhouse, and On The Stage. Other partner theatres currently include La Jolla Playhouse, Actors' Playhouse, Geffen Playhouse, George Street Playhouse, Iowa Stage Theatre Company, Sankofa Collective, South Coast Repertory, Shea's Performing Arts Center, Springfield Contemporary Theatre, Theatre Tallahassee, and Vermont Stage. Theatres interested in joining can email acc@tbdtheatricals.com.

Tickets purchased via AChristmasCarolLive.com will automatically benefit local community theatres based on ZIP code. Proceeds from tickets purchased outside of the U.S. or non-affiliated ZIP will be divided and shared with the partner theatres.

A Christmas Carol is produced by Arnold with George Bamber, Kayla Greenspan, Carl Daikeler, Roberto Quiroz Mata, and Tom Kirdahy serving as executive producers.

