Watch Michael James Scott, Kissy Simmons, More Sing From Hercules at Disney's First Live Broadway Performance Since the Shutdown

Benefiting The Actors Fund, Live at the New Am continues through July 25.

Live at The New Am: A Benefit Concert for The Actors Fund, celebrating the reopening of Broadway’s New Amsterdam Theatre and honoring The Actors Fund's support to the entertainment industry throughout the pandemic, began its limited engagement July 22 and continues through July 25. Watch a preview of Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Kissy Simmons (The Lion King), Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), and Josh Strickland (Tarzan) singing "A Star Is Born" from Disney's Hercules above.

The concert features classic songs from Disney's stage shows, including the title song from Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin's "A Whole New World," The Lion King's "Circle of Life," Frozen's "Let It Go," and many more.

Check Out Photos of Live at the New Am With Disney on Broadway Check Out Photos of Live at the New Am With Disney on Broadway 19 PHOTOS

As previously announced, the stage adaptation of Aladdin will resume performances at the New Amsterdam Theatre (operated by Disney Theatrical) September 28.

All guests entering the theatre for Live at the New Am will be required to provide proof of vaccination. Guests under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a vaccinated adult. Click here for more information.

Assisted listening devices are available for all performances. The July 25 matinee will feature live closed captioning, available via personal devices.


