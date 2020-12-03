Watch Michael Urie in a Sneak Peek of Broadway-Themed Soap Opera As the Curtain Rises

The new podcast chronicles the behind-the-scenes drama of Avvatar, the Musical.

As the Curtain Rises, a Broadway-themed digital soap opera, debuted October 22. Additional episodes of the series, written by producer Dori Berinstein (The Prom, Legally Blonde) and Mark Peikert (former Playbill editor-in-chief) and produced by Broadway Podcast Network, are released each Thursday.

The drama behind the drama thickens as brilliant, but overwhelmed Avvatar composer Bobby Kerns (Michael Urie) reacts to the outlandish, but accurate tweet by the all-knowing Broadway Disher. How does she do it? Will Bobby deliver on that Schmackary's threat? Tune in to this week's As the Curtain Rises episode and find out.

As the Curtain Rises, which was created and recorded during the quarantine, is produced by Berinstein, Alan Seales, and the Broadway Podcast Network and executive-produced by Liz Armstrong. It is edited and features sound design by Bart Fasbender with Avvatar music by Matthew Sklar, sound engineering by Seales, banshee wrangling by Bill Berloni, and direction by Berinstein.

Go for a deep dive behind-the-curtain in As the Curtain Rises, Broadway's first insider digital soap opera, at BPN.FM/ATCR.