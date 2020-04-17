Watch Miriam Shor Sing 'An Old-Fashioned Love Story' From Encores! The Wild Party

By Andrew Gans
Apr 17, 2020
 
The fourth week of videos, part of the venue's series featuring highlights from New York City Center's Encores!, spotlights love songs.

New York City Center, which is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is posting daily highlights from former Encores! and Gala productions.

The fourth week of the series spotlights love songs. Encores! Artistic Director Jack Viertel says, "Let’s face it: most Broadway musicals are about romance, which means love songs—lots of love songs. Why? Because that’s what life is so often about, and those feelings are easier to sing than to say. And, frankly, it’s easier to let someone else sing them. You might even say that’s why musicals were born... As audience members, we are eternally grateful for the wisdom, vulnerability, and passion that these lovers speak on our behalf. You might even say we couldn’t do it without them."

Below, watch Miriam Shor sing the "anti-love song" "An Old-Fashioned Love Story" from the 2015 City Center Encores! production of The Wild Party, which also featured Sutton Foster, Steven Pasquale, and Brandon Victor Dixon.

The week kicked off with Vanessa Williams and Stanley Wayne Mathis singing "Come Rain or Come Shine" from St. Louis Woman, and continued with Patrick Wilson, Kelli O'Hara, and Aasif Mandvi performing "Almost Like Being in Love" from Brigadoon, Anika Noni Rose singing “I Got Love” from Purlie, and LaChanze singing "Taking a Chance on Love" Cabin in the Sky.

The famed Manhattan venue launched the series March 22, Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday, with a week of videos from Sondheim musicals. You can watch a playlist of all of the performances on City Center's YouTube page.

