Watch Morgan Spector Talk About HBO's The Plot Against America on Stream Stealers

The stage alum, who has been seen in A View From the Bridge, Russian Transport, and Animal, joins Playbill's interview series May 22.

What if a xenophobic populist became president and led the country towards fascism? That's the very general logline of HBO's latest limited series, The Plot Against America—but the populist in this adaptation of Philip Roth's novel is aviation hero Charles Lindbergh.

Lindbergh was indeed a fascist sympathizer and eugenics advocate, so the conceit isn't too far-fetched. And audiences' peek into the alternate history comes courtesy of a working-class Jewish family in Neq Jersey, led by Morgan Spector's patriarch, Herman.

Spector, who made his Broadway debut in A View From the Bridge opposite Liev Schreiber and Scarlett Johansson, joins Playbill's Stream Stealers series at 4:30 PM ET, May 22, to talk about the show, working with Zoe Kazan, and his stage career, which included memorable turns in The New Group's Russian Transport and Broadway's Machinal. Watch the interview on Playbill's YouTube channel.

Stream Stealers is Playbill's three-times-a-week interview series, in which film and TV stars chat with editor-in-chief Mark Peikert about their stage backgrounds. Tune in Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 4:30 PM ET, and watch previous episodes on Playbill's YouTube page.