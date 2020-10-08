Exclusive: Watch Moulin Rouge's The Lady Ms Show What It Takes to Command the Stage in a New Documentary Series

By Roberto Araujo
Oct 08, 2020
Go behind-the-scenes with the sexy quartet—Nini, Arabia, Baby Doll, and La Chocolat, the engine of the smash hit Broadway musical—only on Playbill.

The Lady Ms are the introduction to the world of Moulin Rouge!. This five-part documentary, filmed before the Broadway shutdown, focuses on the actors who bring them to life: Jacqueline B. Arnold, Robyn Hurder, Holly James, and Jeigh Madjus. "I think of these four performers as the life-blood of the entire envelope of the show," shares Justin Levine, music supervisor of the musical. What does it take to embody the true triple threat? How have the actors dealt with life during the Broadway shutdown? Find out. Watch the teaser above and watch the series exclusively on Playbill.

