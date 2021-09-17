Watch Music Video for 'Breathe Easy,' New Song From Broadway's Upcoming Paradise Square

The new musical will arrive on Broadway February 22, 2022, following a Chicago tryout.

Paradise Square has released a preview video of a song from the upcoming Broadway-bound musical. The video for "Breathe Easy," one of several new numbers written for the show since its 2019 premiere at Berkeley Rep, debuted on Deadline and can be viewed above.

The song features performances by Gabrielle McClinton (Pippin, Chicago) and Sidney DuPont (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) with ensemble members Bernard Dotson, Jamal Christopher Douglas, Jacobi Hall, Kayla Pecchioni, Lee Siegel, Jay McKenzie, Chloe Davis, Alan Wiggins, and Hailee Kaleem Wright.

Set in Manhattan’s Five Points neighborhood amid the Civil War and the New York Draft Riots, the musical follows the denizens of a local saloon, including the Black woman who owns it, a conflicted newly arrived Irish immigrant, a runaway slave, a political boss, and a once-great songwriter.

Joaquina Kalukango, a current Tony nominee for Slave Play, will take on the central role of Nelly Freeman, the saloon proprietor. The principal cast will also include Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), John Dossett (Gypsy), A.J. Shively (Bright Star), Nathaniel Stampley (Porgy and Bess), Jacob Fishel (Fiddler on the Roof), and Kevin Dennis (Young Frankenstein in Canada), along with McClinton and DuPont.

Conceived by Larry Kirwan, Paradise Square features a score by Jason Howland, Nathan Tysen, and Masi Asare, with additional material provided by Kirwan. The musical features original songs as well as a reimagining of the songs of Stephen Foster. Christina Anderson, Marcus Gardley, Craig Lucas, and Kirwan wrote the book. "Breathe Easy" has music by Howland and lyrics by Tysen and Asare.

Paradise Square is executive-produced by Garth H. Drabinsky. It arrives on Broadway February 22, 2022, following a Chicago tryout this winter.

