Watch Music Video for New Ben Platt Single, 'Happy to Be Sad'

The song is from the Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner's upcoming Atlantic Records album, Reverie.

Ben Platt, who reprises his Tony-winning role in the forthcoming film version of Dear Evan Hansen, has released a music video for his new single "Happy to Be Sad," which can be viewed above.

The song is from the actor's new Atlantic Records album, Reverie, which drops August 13 and can be pre-ordered here.

Platt's debut solo album, Sing to Me Instead, was released in March 2019. He will also be seen in the family drama Broken Diamonds, which will be released in theatres and on cable VOD July 23, ahead of On Demand availability August 23. Watch the trailer here.

The actor was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his performance in The Politician and received a Grammy Award for the original Broadway cast recording of Dear Evan Hansen.

