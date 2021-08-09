Watch Musical Highlights From Central Park, Starring Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., More

The first two seasons of the animated series are now streaming on Apple TV+.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Central Park are now now streaming only on Apple TV+, with a subscription required. Get a peak of the song "Keep it Low Key" above and more of what the series has to offer in the videos below.

From creators, writers, and executive producers Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad, and Nora Smith, the Season 2 voice cast also includes Gad, Tony winners Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom, Jr., Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, and Stanley Tucci.

Sanjay Shah, Halsted Sullivan, Janelle Momary-Neely, Jon Liebman, Marc Gurvitz and Robin Schwartz also executive produce the series, which is produced for Apple by 20th Television.

"Middle of it All"



"Trying Too Hard"

