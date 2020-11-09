Watch Nadia Brown, Dana Steingold, More Broadway Alums Join Built for the Stage for Motivation Monday

The weekly interview and fitness series from Coach Joe Rosko streams every Monday.

A host of Broadway performers, including Nadia Brown (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Dana Steingold (Beetlejuice), and Will Mann (Oklahoma!), join Coach Joe Rosko of Built for the Stage for Playbill's Motivation Monday November 9 to discuss fitness, singing and dancing, and life during the pandemic. Watch the interview above beginning at 11:30 AM ET.

Joining Brown, Steingold, and Mann are Gabe Hyman (Hamilton national tour), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Jennifer Noble (King Kong), as well as The Ensemblist's Mo Brady .

As these tough times of this global pandemic continue, human connection is as important as ever in regards to health and fitness. Built For The Stage offers a seven-day free trial that allows participants to interact with a coach to talk about goals, try out some actor-athlete workout sessions, and more.

BFTS not only provides training programs for professionals in the business, but recently launched its new program, BFTS University, for theatre majors. BFTSU helps students in building their fitness and nutrition foundation to enable them to ready themselves for the demanding requirements of a career in theatre.

For more information about these programs, the BFTS Swag Shop, or BFTS podcast episodes, visit BuiltfortheStage.com.