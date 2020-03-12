Watch Natalie Weiss Belt Out 'Heart of Stone' From SIX

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch Natalie Weiss Belt Out 'Heart of Stone' From SIX
By Andrew Gans
Mar 12, 2020
 
The stage and YouTube star, currently Off-Broadway in Emojiland, covers a song from the new musical now on Broadway.

Natalie Weiss, who can currently be seen Off-Broadway in the new musical Emojiland, has released a cover for "Heart of Stone" from Broadway's SIX, which opens March 12 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Watch the video for her cover, also now available on all music streaming platforms, above.

Conceived and directed by Andrew Hodge (White Christmas, A Chorus Line), the video also features David A. Gregory (Dirty Sexy Saint, One Life to Live), Jennifer Noble (King Kong, Ghost), and Isidore Shukan.

Filmed in New York by Jonah Lorsung, the video focuses on a modern retelling of the story of Henry VIII's third wife Jane Seymour, "the only one he truly loved."

Weiss made her Broadway debut in Everyday Rapture and also appeared in national tours of Les Misérables and Wicked. She has gained an international following from her YouTube web series Breaking Down The Riffs.

Production Photos: Emojiland at the Duke Off-Broadway

Production Photos: Emojiland at the Duke Off-Broadway

4 PHOTOS
in <i>Emojiland</i>
Cast in Emojiland Jeremy Daniel
Felicia Boswell, Natalie Weiss, Laura Schein, Jordan Fife Hunt, Heather Makalani, Tanisha Moore, and Dwelvan David in <i>Emojiland</i>
Felicia Boswell, Natalie Weiss, Laura Schein, Jordan Fife Hunt, Heather Makalani, Tanisha Moore, and Dwelvan David in Emojiland Jeremy Daniel
in <i>Emojiland</i>
George Abud and Laura Schein in Emojiland Jeremy Daniel
Lesli Margherita in <i>Emojiland</i>
Lesli Margherita in Emojiland Jeremy Daniel
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.