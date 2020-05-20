Watch Natalie Weiss Sing 'Mister Snow' on R&H Goes Live!

By Dan Meyer
May 20, 2020
 
The YouTube series offers live stream performances and Q&As with a variety of theatre favorites.

Stage and YouTube favorite Natalie Weiss stops by R&H Goes Live! May 20 to perform a modern take on “Mister Snow” from Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel. Catch the live stream above at 1 PM ET.

“I was drawn to ‘Mister Snow’ because not only does it have one of the most stunning melodies, it is also story-driven and reveals the character’s [Carrie's] dreams,” said Weiss. “My friend Carl Culley and I put our heads together to transform this classic tune into something modern and super sultry.”

Weiss was most recently seen as Construction Worker in Emojiland Off-Broadway. Her credits include Everyday Rapture on Broadway and national tours of Les Misérables and Wicked. Weiss will be joined by host Laura Osnes (Cinderella), who will lead a Q&A following the performance.

R&H Goes Live! is a spin-off to R&H Goes Pop!, also hosted by Tony nominee Osnes and featuring contemporary takes on the Rodgers and Hammerstein catalog.

R&H Goes Pop! takes have included Katrina Lenk performing “Something Good” and Ashley Park singing “Do-Re-Mi” from The Sound of Music, Ali Stroker and Rebecca Naomi Jones dueting on “Surrey With the Fringe on Top” from Oklahoma!, and Jelani Alladin and Matt Doyle putting a same-sex spin on “We Kiss in the Shadow” from The King and I.

