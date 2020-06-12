Watch Nathan Lane, John Waters, More in the Trailer for Bully. Coward. Victim: The Story of Roy Cohn

The documentary from Ivy Meeropol—Ethel and Julius Rosenberg's grandchild—will now air June 18 on HBO.

Bully. Coward. Victim: The Story of Roy Cohn, the documentary about the contentious litigator who became a key character in Tony Kushner's Angels in America, will now premiere on HBO at 8 PM ET, June 18, instead of the previously announced June 19. Watch the trailer for the new film above.

The documentary about the real-life Roy Cohn will also be available on the network's streaming platforms. In addition to Nathan Lane (who won a Tony Award playing Cohn in the recent revival of Angels in America) and John Waters, the film features talking head interviews with Kushner, Cindy Adams, and Alan Dershowitz.

Ivy Meeropol, whose grandparents are Ethel and Julius Rosenberg, directed the film, which covers Cohn's time as Senator Joseph McCarthy's chief counsel in the '50s to his mentorship of Donald J. Trump in the '80s. Meeropol set out to find out more about the man who defined American social conservatism, despite the proof of his homosexuality.

The film has already made rounds on the festival circuit in 2019, playing at the New York Film Festival, Double Exposure Film Festival, and Hamptons Doc Fest.

Cohn and Ethel Rosenberg are the only real-life figure to appear in Kushner's play, the later appearing in spectral form.

