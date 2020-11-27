Watch National Theatre's Death of England: Delroy November 27

The solo play by Clint Dyer and Roy Williams stars Michael Balogun.

London’s National Theatre is once again offering a free streaming film capture of one of its works. The recent Death of England: Delroy, which shuttered November 4 due to updated U.K. COVID-era restrictions, streams November 27.

Watch it above or on National Theatre’s YouTube at 2 PM ET (available for 24 hours), with donations encouraged to support the institution. The production was captured on film during its run and is currently set to return for in-person performances at the Olivier Theatre in spring 2021.

Death of England: Delroy, written by Clint Dyer and Roy Williams and directed by Dyer, explores what it is like to be a Black working-class man searching for truth and confronting his relationship with Great Britain. Michael Balogun stars as Delroy.

The production also features set and costume design by Sadeysa Greenaway-Bailey and ULTZ, lighting design by Jackie Shemesh, and sound design by Pete Malkin and Benjamin Grant.

To accompany the broadcast, NT Associate Ola Animashawun hosted a pre-recorded discussion with Dyer, Williams, and Balogun that explores their experience of creating the show under coronavirus restrictions, and how the piece reflects on the Black Lives Matter movement. Check it out here.