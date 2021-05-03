WATCH: New In the Heights Preview Spotlights Showstopper '96,000'

Get an extended preview of the splashingly elaborate number as the full song becomes available to stream.

A new trailer for the upcoming film adaptation of In the Heights puts the spotlight on the song "96,000," the film's largest and most elaborate musical number. See the film's stars Anthony Ramos, Gregory Diaz IV, and more splashing in Washington Heights' Highbridge Pool above.

The full track of "96,000" from the film's soundtrack is also now available to stream on Spotify and other digital musical outlets. The full soundtrack album will drop alongside the film's wide release June 11.

Set to premiere June 9 at Tribeca Festival, In the Heights is adapted from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes' 2008 Tony Award-winning Broadway musical of the same name. Ramos stars as Usnavi, leading a cast that includes Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Daphne Rubin-Vegaas Daniela, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Diaz as Sonny, Marc Antony as Sonny's father, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, and Noah Catala as Graffiti Pete.

Miranda, who also produces, plays Piraguero, the Washington Heights local who sells flavored ice from a cart. The film also features cameos by such Broadway names as Tony nominees Christopher Jackson (himself an In the Heights alum) and Patrick Page (Hadestown).