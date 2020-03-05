Watch New Music Video for Serenbe Playhouse’s Site-Specific Spring Awakening

Hear members of the cast at the famed Georgia venue sing “Touch Me” from the Duncan Sheik-Steven Sater musical.

Ahead of the site-specific production of Spring Awakening at Serenbe Playhouse, the Georgia company has released a music video of the cast's rendition of “Touch Me” from the Tony-winning Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater musical. Take a look above.

The staging, co-directed and choreographed by Jordan Nichols and Travis Bradley, launches Serenbe's 11th season, under the leadership of Associate Artistic Director of Production Joel Coady. Performances, set once again in the natural woods of the community, begin March 18 and are scheduled to run through April 12.

The cast (many of whom are featured in the music video) features Alexandria Joy as Wendla, Leo Thomasian as Melchior, Joseph Pendergrast as Moritz, Cara Fowler as Ilse, Destiny Freeman as Martha, Erica Peniger as Thea, Farley Norman as Hanschen, Carey Blackburn as Anna, Brandon Smith as Ernst, Grant Lackey as Georg, Jordan Patrick as Otto, and Nora Burke and Sean Bryan as the adult characters. Rounding out the ensemble are Micah Patterson, Barry Westmoreland, Zuri Petteway, and Megan Odell.

Spring Awakening will feature scenic design by Barrett Doyle, costumes by Erik Teague, lighting by Maranda DeBusk, sound design by Jason Herbert, and music direction by Ed Thrower. Ash Anderson serves as intimacy director.

The full Serenbe season also includes productions such as Kinky Boots and Alice in Wonderland.

READ: What Makes Serenbe Playhouse a Game-Changing Theatre