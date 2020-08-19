Watch New Music Video for 'Tight Connection to My Heart' From Broadway's Girl From the North Country

By Andrew Gans
Aug 19, 2020
 
Released as part of Harlem Week’s Virtual Music Festival, the video features cast member Kimber Elayne Sprawl.

The new Broadway musical Girl From The North Country, currently on hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic, has released a new music video for the Bob Dylan classic "Tight Connection To My Heart."

Released as part of Harlem Week’s Virtual Music Festival, the video spotlights cast member Kimber Elayne Sprawl, who plays Marianne, exploring the streets of Harlem while delivering a heartfelt version of the Dylan tune.

The Broadway premiere of the Conor McPherson-Dylan musical Girl From the North Country opened at the Belasco Theatre March 5. The show, which features music from the Dylan catalog, began previews on Broadway February 7 following runs in the West End and Off-Broadway.

Featuring a book and direction by McPherson, the Great Depression-era set musical offers a slice-of-life look at a small community in Duluth, Minnesota, where the Laine family operates a rundown guesthouse.

Also on the roster for Harlem Week is a theatre industry panel featuring moderator Irene Gandy, The Wiz star Stephanie Mills, and more; two events from the Apollo Theater; and audio excerpts from Lincoln Center's 2019 premiere of The Black Clown.

