Watch New Seth Sikes Video Home, Directed by David Cromer and Benefiting Broadway Cares

The love letter to Broadway features a Charles Strouse-Susan Birkenhead tune and choreography by Eamon Foley.

Cabaret favorite Seth Sikes has collaborated with Tony-winning director David Cromer (The Band's Visit, The Sound Inside) and choreographer Eamon Foley on his latest music video, Home, commemorating one year of Broadway's closure due to the ongoing pandemic.

The love letter to theatre, benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, features a song from the musical Minsky's with music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Susan Birkenhead. Sikes is joined by Ahmad Simmons and Kellie Drobnick with Glen Kelly on piano; vocalists also include Branden James and Francesca Bavaro. Watch the video, with an introduction by Cromer, above.

“For show people, the theatre is our home,” Sikes says. “The anniversary of the Broadway shutdown drew me back to this song because it captures the nostalgia we feel about it. Our spirits need lifting, and we desperately need the theatre to return.”

Home, filmed at the Connelly Theater in the East Village, has music coordination by John Albert Harris, editing by Foley, and mixing by Daniel Kluger.

Sikes, who was associate director for The Nance and The Band's Visit, will be featured in Love Letter to Liza: A 75th Birthday Tribute Celebration. His latest show, Seth Sikes Sings the ‘20s!, will be presented at Feinstein’s/54 Below October 20.

