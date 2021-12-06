Watch New Teaser for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

Robbie Coltrane, Matthew Lewis, Mark Williams, and more receive magical invitations.

All aboard the Hogwarts Express for a journey back to the Wizarding World. Check out Robbie Coltrane, Matthew Lewis, and Mark Williams‚ who played Rubeus Hagrid, Neville Longbottom, and Arthur Weasley, respectively, receive invites for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts in a new teaser above.

As previously announced , the special will drop on HBO Max January 1, 2022, with the original trio—Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson—all participating along with a slew of supporting players. Confirmed are Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Jason Isaacs, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, Oliver Phelps, James Phelps, Mark Williams, Alfred Enoch, Bonnie Wright, Evanna Lynch, Ian Hart, with more to be announced.

It’s unclear what Return to Hogwarts will look like, but if HBO’s previous reunion special for Friends is any harbinger, Harry Potter fans can expect set visits, scene reenactments, and plenty of reminiscing.

In the meantime, a newly condensed production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child opens on Broadway December 7 at the Lyric Theatre.

