Watch New Tick, Tick...Boom! Trailer, Listen to 1st Track From Movie

Lin-Manuel Miranda direct the film adaptation of the musical, starring Andrew Garfield, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, and Vanessa Hudgens.

There’s just over a month to go before the movie adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s musical tick, tick...BOOM! arrives on Netflix November 19. In celebration, check out the latest trailer above (featuring "Louder Than Words") and listen to Andrew Garfield and more singing “30/90” off the soundtrack below.

The track features Joshua Henry, Vanessa Hudgens, Mj Rodriguez, Alexandra Shipp, and Robin de Jesús—all of whom also appear in the movie. The full soundtrack will be released November 12, the same day the film hits theatres.

Listen to it here .

In his directorial debut, Lin-Manuel Miranda helms the project, returning to the property after performing in the musical at City Center for an Encores! Off-Center production in 2014. Also in the cast are Tony winner Judith Light, Tariq Trotter, and Emmy winner Bradley Whitford as Larson’s idol, composer Stephen Sondheim.

Steven Levenson penned the screenplay and Ryan Heffington serves as choreographer. Miranda produces with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Julie Oh; Levenson is billed as an executive producer with Julie Larson (Jonathan’s sister) and Celia Costas.