Watch New Trailer for Anything Goes, Starring Sutton Foster

The recent West End revival sails into 500 movie theatres in the U.K. November 28.

The recent London production of Anything Goes, starring Sutton Foster in her West End debut, sails into 500 cinemas in the U.K. November 28. Take a look at the upcoming filmed version in the just-released new trailer above.

Foster, who played her final London performance October 10, reprised her Tony-winning performance as Reno Sweeney in the production, which continued through November 6. Rachel York played Reno in the final weeks.

A second screening will be held December 1. Tickets are available by visiting AnythingGoesMusicalCinema.com.

Foster, who is currently in rehearsals for the upcoming Broadway revival of The Music Man, is joined in the filmed version of Anything Goes by Tony and Olivier winner Robert Lindsay as Moonface Martin, Felicity Kendal as Evangeline Harcourt, Gary Wilmot as Elisha Whitney, Samuel Edwards as Billy Crocker, Nicole-Lily Baisden as Hope Harcourt, Haydn Oakley as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, and Carly Mercedes Dyer as Erm.

Tony winner Kathleen Marshall, who helmed the 2011 Broadway revival starring Foster, returned to direct and choreograph the revival. The Cole Porter musical, which began performances July 23 at the Barbican prior to an official opening August 4, will return to the London venue next summer.

The Barbican production also had set design by Derek McLane, costumes by Jon Morrell, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Jonathan Deans, and music supervision by Stephen Ridley.

