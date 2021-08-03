Watch New Trailer for Cinderella Film, Starring Billy Porter, Camila Cabello, and Idina Menzel

The movie musical debuts on Amazon Prime Video September 3.

Watch the new trailer for the upcoming Cinderella movie—featuring Camila Cabello in the title role, Tony winner Idina Menzel as the Stepmother, and Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter as a non-binary Fairy Godparent named Fab G—above.

The movie musical will debut September 3 on Amazon Prime Video. As previously announced, the film will feature original songs by Cabello and Menzel alongside contemporary pop tracks.

Rounding out the cast are Oscar nominee Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan, Hairspray Live! star Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer as the Stepsisters, Missy Elliott as the Town Crier, and Fra Fee as Hench. Tony winner James Corden, John Mulaney, and Romesh Ranganathan play the mice-turned-footmen.

The movie is written and directed by Kay Cannon. Corden produces with Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin, and Shannon McIntosh. Executive producers are Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose.

Several adaptations of Cinderella have been seen in recent years, including a 2013 Broadway adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical, a 2015 Disney live-action remake of the 1950 animated film, and the West End production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's new musical, which resumes performances August 18.