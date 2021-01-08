Watch New Trailer for Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself

Directed by Frank Oz, the filmed version of the solo show premieres on Hulu later this month.

Derek DelGaudio’s one-person show In & Of Itself, which played Off-Broadway's Daryl Roth Theatre in 2017 following an extended engagement at Los Angeles' Geffen Playhouse, debuts on Hulu January 22. Watch the new trailer above.

Directed by Frank Oz, the film made its world premiere at the Montclair Film Festival this past fall. The project chronicles conceptual storyteller DelGaudio’s attempt to understand the illusory nature of identity. His journey expands to a collective experience that forces us to confront the boundaries of our own identities.

In an earlier statement, Oz said, “One of the things I love about In & Of Itself is that it can’t be explained. It has to be seen. And now it can be—on Hulu. And I can’t wait to hear people’s reaction to it.”

Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself, which was filmed in New York City in 2018, is produced by Glenn Kaino, Vanessa Lauren, and Jake Friedman, and executive-produced by Stephen Colbert, Evelyn McGee Colbert, Daryl Roth, and Tom Werner.

