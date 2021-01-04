Watch New Trailer for One Night in Miami…, Featuring Leslie Odom Jr., Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, and Aldis Hodge

Oscar winner Regina King directs the film, based on Olivier nominee Kemp Powers’ stage play.

Check out the latest trailer for One Night in Miami…, featuring Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr. as singer Sam Cooke, above. The film, based on the 2013 stage play by Olivier nominee Kemp Powers (who also penned the screenplay), marks Oscar and Emmy winner Regina King’s feature directorial debut.

One Night in Miami… also features Kingsley Ben-Adir as Malcolm X, Eli Goree as Cassius Clay, and Aldis Hodge as Jim Brown. Rounding out the cast are 2020 Tony nominee Joaquina Kalukango, Nicolette Robinson, Beau Bridges, and Lance Reddick.

Amazon Studios releases the film in select U.S. theatres January 8 and on Prime Video January 15. The movie made its premiere in Miami December 25.

Set on the night of February 25, 1964, One Night in Miami… follows a young Cassius Clay (before he became Muhammad Ali) as he emerges from the Miami Beach Convention Center the new World Heavyweight Boxing Champion. Clay, unable to stay on the island because of Jim Crow-era segregation laws, spends the night at the Hampton House Motel in one of Miami's historically Black neighborhoods celebrating with three of his closest friends: activist Malcolm X, singer Sam Cooke, and football star Jim Brown.

Producers are Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder of Snoot Entertainment and Jody Klein of ABKCO; King and Powers are executive producers. Chris Harding and Paul O. Davis also executive produce.

The film also features the original song “Speak Now,” written by Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashford, and performed by Odom, Jr.; ABKCO will release the original soundtrack in conjunction with the film.