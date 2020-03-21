WATCH: New York City Ballet’s Tiler Peck Teaches Ballet in This Exclusive Video Class

Though she teaches live Monday through Friday during the shutdown, Peck made this weekend class just for Playbill viewers.

With the shutdown of Broadway and all theatres, including where New York City Ballet performs at Lincoln Center, dancers have taken to Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook Live to offer in-home classes to keep the public dancing during the time of social distancing.

New York City Ballet principal dancer and former Broadway star Tiler Peck (On the Town) has been teaching live classes every weekday at 1PM ET/10AM PT on her Instagram. But for those who want to continue to work out on the weekend (or who won't be able to tune in to a future live stream), Peck has curated this exclusive video of her at-home ballet session for Playbill.

Watch and dance along and feel free to post your own video of taking Peck’s class using #turnitoutwithtiler.

This time is also an ideal time to prioritize reading, especially w ith your family. And Peck has a suggestion for that, too: her upcoming children’s book, Katarina Ballerina, which she co-wrote with The Inheritance star Kyle Harris.

The book tells the story of 10-year-old Katarina, a New York City girl who begins to feel restless about her daily routine. Her big dream? To become a prima ballerina. With the help of a few new friends, Katarina puts on her first pair of ballet slippers. When the head of the dance studio announces that there will be a competition to earn a spot in an upcoming international dance camp, Katarina knows this could be her big chance to make her dancer dreams come true. Does this tiny dancer have what it takes to stand out in the ballet world of blending in?

Officially released May 5, you can pre-order Katarina Ballerina now.

