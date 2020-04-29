Watch New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards Presented on Stars in the House Live Stream April 29

Jeremy O. Harris, Brian Stokes Mitchell, John Mulaney, Heidi Schreck, and Michael Shannon are part of the awards ceremony.

The 85th annual New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards air live April 29 at 8 PM ET as a special episode of Stars in the House, Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series that benefits the Actors Fund. Jeremy O. Harris, Brian Stokes Mitchell, John Mulaney, Heidi Schreck, and Michael Shannon present the awards. New York Drama Critics’ Circle President Adam Feldman hosts.



As previously announced, this year’s winners are Will Arbery for Heroes of the Fourth Turning (Best Play) and Michael R. Jackson for A Strange Loop (Best Musical). Special citations will be awarded to David Byrne and the Broadway production of American Utopia, Deirdre O’Connell for career excellence including her performance in Dana H., and the New York theatre community for perseverance in the face of loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The New York Drama Critics’ Circle comprises 20 drama critics from daily newspapers, magazines, wire services, and websites based in the New York metropolitan area.

Stars in the House airs daily at 2 PM and 8PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous Stars in the House presentations.

