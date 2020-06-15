Watch Nikki M. James Play the Boss in Episode 3 of Interior Life

By Dan Meyer
Jun 15, 2020
 
The Tony winner plays a corporate worker struggling to speak with her team on Zoom without being interrupted.

In the latest episode of Interior Life, The Book of Mormon Tony winner Nikki M. James plays a woman dealing with the minefield that is a work Zoom meeting as she tries to inspire her team. Check out "Key Performance Indicators" above, in which James' character tries to stress the importance of art.

Created by Marc Parees, the series follows a different character each episode as they experience life-changing shifts in their worlds. Inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic, the themes of isolation, artist response, and how to begin again all pervade Interior Life—without explicitly taking place in the current crisis.

Interior Life debuted June 8 on YouTube, with previous episodes featuring Broadway alums Lesli Margherita and Marc delaCruz.

The series was shot under social distancing limitations, with actors filming themselves on their phones. A director then edited the episodes and collaborated with the titles designer and the composer, who recorded the score at home to finish the series.

See Jose Llana and Nikki M. James in Twelfth Night

See Jose Llana and Nikki M. James in Twelfth Night

Take a first look at Kwame Kwei-Armah and Shaina Taub’s musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, presented by The Public Theater on the Delacorte Stage in Central Park.

10 PHOTOS
Twelfth Night_publictheater_HR_4766.jpg
Nikki M. James and Jose Llana in Twelfth Night Joan Marcus
Twelfth Night_publictheater_HR_4767.jpg
Jacob Ming-Trent, Daniel Hall, and Patrick O’Hare in Twelfth Night Joan Marcus
Twelfth Night_publictheater_HR_4769.jpg
Jose Llana, Nikki M. James, and the company of Twelfth Night Joan Marcus
Twelfth Night_publictheater_HR_4770.jpg
Shaina Taub and Andrew Kober in Twelfth Night Joan Marcus
Twelfth Night_publictheater_HR_4771.jpg
The Love Show and the company of Twelfth Night Joan Marcus
Twelfth Night_publictheater_HR_4772.jpg
The company of Twelfth Night Joan Marcus
Twelfth Night_publictheater_HR_4773.jpg
Jose Llana and Nikki M. James and the company of Twelfth Night Joan Marcus
Twelfth Night_publictheater_HR_4774.jpg
Jose Llana, Nikki M. James, Nanya-Akuki Goodrich, Troy Burton, and the company of Twelfth Night Joan Marcus
Twelfth Night_publictheater_HR_4775.jpg
The company of Twelfth Night Joan Marcus
Twelfth Night_publictheater_HR_4776.jpg
Nikki M. James and David Weaver, Sr., and the company in Twelfth Night Joan Marcus
