Watch Nikki M. James Play the Boss in Episode 3 of Interior Life

The Tony winner plays a corporate worker struggling to speak with her team on Zoom without being interrupted.

In the latest episode of Interior Life, The Book of Mormon Tony winner Nikki M. James plays a woman dealing with the minefield that is a work Zoom meeting as she tries to inspire her team. Check out "Key Performance Indicators" above, in which James' character tries to stress the importance of art.

Created by Marc Parees, the series follows a different character each episode as they experience life-changing shifts in their worlds. Inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic, the themes of isolation, artist response, and how to begin again all pervade Interior Life—without explicitly taking place in the current crisis.

Interior Life debuted June 8 on YouTube, with previous episodes featuring Broadway alums Lesli Margherita and Marc delaCruz.

The series was shot under social distancing limitations, with actors filming themselves on their phones. A director then edited the episodes and collaborated with the titles designer and the composer, who recorded the score at home to finish the series.

