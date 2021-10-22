Watch Nkeki Obi-Melekwe Perform Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Medley

The upcoming star of the bio-musical, currently an alternate for the title role, sang “Nutbush City Limits” and “Proud Mary” on GMA—the latter with a special guest.

It might not be a church, gin, or school house, but the set of Good Morning America was as good a place as any for a medley of “Nutbush City Limits” and “Proud Mary” from Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. Check out Nkeki Obi-Melekwe—in her national TV debut—performing the songs below, with a special appearance from Skye Dakota Turner, who plays Young Anna-Mae.

As previously announced, Obi-Melekwe will succeed Tony winner Adrienne Warren as Tina Turner November 2 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Currently, she serves as an alternate in the Broadway production, performing Wednesday and Saturday matinees. She also starred in London’s West End staging, succeeding Warren.

Written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina is directed by Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Anthony van Laast. The musical premiered in April 2018 in London at the Aldwych Theatre. In March 2019, a German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, and a Dutch production opened at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht, in February 2020. A third European production is due to open at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid this fall.

Tina resumed performances on Broadway October 8, with Daniel J. Watts as Ike, Dawnn Lewis as Zelma, Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna, and Jessica Rush as Rhonda all returning along with Warren and Obi-Melekwe.

