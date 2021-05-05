Watch Norm Lewis and Raúl Esparza Discuss What Theatre Might Look Like When It Returns

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch Norm Lewis and Raúl Esparza Discuss What Theatre Might Look Like When It Returns
By Dan Meyer
May 05, 2021
 
Plus, the Tony nominees talk about working with Sondheim and what roles they’d like to revisit.

With decades of experience on the stage, Tony nominees Raúl Esparza and Norm Lewis have plenty to reflect upon in Eddie Shapiro’s new book A Wonderful Guy: Conversations with the Great Men of Musical Theater. In an exclusive roundtable, the stars sit down with Shapiro again for a video interview above.

Together, Esparza and Lewis discuss which roles they’d like to re-examine, what they learned from working with Stephen Sondheim, and how it feels to be interviewed in-depth (hint: it’s awkward, but also kind of flattering.)

Raúl Esparza and Norm Lewis
Raúl Esparza and Norm Lewis

In addition, the pair discuss what changes they hope to see in the industry landscape when theatres reopen, including more equity and accessibility. “We are clamoring and hungering for each other to get back together, but there’s going to be a whole new thing that we’re going to have to deal with once we [return],” says Lewis, referring to the past year in which the industry suffered a global theatre shutdown, faced a social justice reckoning, and demanded accountability for abuse of power.

“There is a great deal of gratitude involved in the thought of coming back at all. Live performance is an extraordinary privilege and gift. It goes both ways; it feeds the audience and cast members alike to create that moment...but absolutely nothing will be the same,” adds Esparza.

A Wonderful Guy features intimate, career-encompassing conversations with 19 leading men. In addition to Esparza and Lewis, the book features interviews with Gavin Creel, Jonathan Groff, Cheyenne Jackson, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and more, as they explore what it means to be a leading player on Broadway in the past 50 years. The book is available now from Oxford University Press.

Looking for more books to read? Check out our Spring 2021 guide.

31 Books Broadway Stars Are Currently Recommending

31 Books Broadway Stars Are Currently Recommending

31 PHOTOS
Becoming.jpg
Becoming by Michelle Obama
An American Caddie in St. Andrews.jpg
An American Caddie in St. Andrews by Oliver Horovitz
How to Cheat at Everything.jpg
How to Cheat at Everything by Simon Lovell
Lethal Agent.jpg
Lethal Agent by Kyle Mills
Lost Children Archive.jpg
Lost Children Archive by Valeria Luiselli
The Overstory.jpg
The Overstory by Richard Powers
Tyrant- Shakespeare on Politics.jpg
Tyrant: Shakespeare on Politics by Stephen Greenblatt
Lincoln in the Bardo.jpg
Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders
A Change of Time.jpg
A Change of Time by ida Jessen
One Second After, One Year After, The Final Day.jpg
The One Second After series by William R. Forstchen
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Book News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.