Watch NYCB Principal Dancer Taylor Stanley Perform in Front of the Pride Installation at Lincoln Center

Ces noms que nous portons, choreographed by Kyle Abraham, celebrates queerness, color, and identity.

A collaboration from choreographer Kyle Abraham and New York City Ballet principal dancer Taylor Stanley honors queerness, color, and identity. Check out Ces noms que nous portons (above), performed by Stanley in front of the Josie Robertson Plaza fountain at Lincoln Center, bathed in the colors of the Pride flag for a special June art installation.

"We dance and create dances to nourish our souls," said the pair. "We make dances to reflect, to ask, to heal. We want to honor the lives of those who we have lost due to the color of their skin or their identity. May they remain close to our hearts and at the forefront of our actions as we continue to create, reflect, and dance. For the both of us, we commemorate our history...in Pride."

Abraham and Stanley met in 2018 while working on The Runaway at NYCB, a ballet that blended traditional movement with music by Jay-Z, James Black, and other contemporary Black artists.