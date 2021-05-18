Watch Official Trailer for Dear Evan Hansen Film, Starring Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, Amy Adams, More

The film adaptation of the Tony-winning musical is due in September.

The official trailer has been released for Dear Evan Hansen, the forthcoming film based on the Tony-winning musical of the same name. Watch the first look at the movie above.

Universal Pictures is scheduled to release the movie September 24.

Ben Platt reprises his Tony-winning performance in the title role, a sensitive high school student caught at the center of a story that spirals out of control. The film's cast also includes Oscar winner Julianne Moore as Evan's mom Heidi, Amy Adams as Cynthia Murphy, Danny Pino as Larry Murphy, Amandla Stenberg as Alana Beck, Colton Ryan as Connor Murphy, and Nik Dodani as Jared Kleinman. DeMarius Copes, Gerald Caesar, and Liz Kate are also seen in new roles specifically created for the adaptation.

Stephen Chbosky directs, with Steven Levenson adapting his book for the screen alongside the songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Marc Platt (Ben's father) is a producer on the project alongside Adam Seigel; he's no stranger to the movie musical, having also worked on La La Land, Nine, Into the Woods, Mary Poppins Returns, and Aladdin.

Dear Evan Hansen began previews at the Music Box November 14, 2016, prior to an official opening December 4. The musical was nominated for nine 2017 Tony Awards, winning six: Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Platt), Best Featured Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Rachel Bay Jones), and Best Orchestrations.

