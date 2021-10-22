Watch Official Trailer for Screening of London's Anything Goes, Starring Tony Winner Sutton Foster

The current West End revival will sail into 450 cinemas in the U.K.

An official trailer has been released for the upcoming screenings of the London production of Anything Goes starring Sutton Foster in her West End debut. Watch the video above.

Foster, who played her final London performance October 10, reprised her Tony-winning performance as Reno Sweeney in the production, which continues through November 6 (Rachel York now stars).

The Cole Porter musical, which began performances July 23 at the Barbican Theatre prior to an official opening August 4, will be seen in 450 cinemas in the U.K. November 28 and December 1. Tickets for the screenings are available by visiting AnythingGoesMusicalCinema.com.

Joining Foster are Tony and Olivier winner Robert Lindsay as Moonface Martin, Felicity Kendal as Evangeline Harcourt, Gary Wilmot as Elisha Whitney, Samuel Edwards as Billy Crocker, Nicole-Lily Baisden as Hope Harcourt, Haydn Oakley as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, and Carly Mercedes Dyer as Erm.

Tony winner Kathleen Marshall, who helmed the 2011 Broadway revival starring Foster, returned to direct and choreograph the revival.

The Barbican production also has set design by Derek McLane, costumes by Jon Morrell, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Jonathan Deans, and music supervision by Stephen Ridley.