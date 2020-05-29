Watch Olivier Winner and Tony Nominee Anthony Boyle Discuss HBO's The Plot Against America on Stream Stealers

The Harry Potter and the Cursed Child alum spoke about the limited series, starring Zoe Kazan, Morgan Spector, and Winona Ryder, as well as his time on Broadway.

Olivier Award winner Anthony Boyle made his Broadway debut in 2018 as Scorpius Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, promptly earning a Tony Award nomination. Now, he can be seen in HBO's limited series The Plot Against America, playing Morgan Spector's nephew in the show about the rise of fascism in America under a populist president: aviation hero Charles Lindbergh.

Boyle joined Playbill's Stream Stealers May 29 to talk about the show, working with Spector and Zoe Kazan, and his time on Broadway. Watch the interview in the video above.

Stream Stealers is Playbill's twice weekly interview series, in which film and TV stars chat with editor-in-chief Mark Peikert about their stage backgrounds. Tune in Mondays and Fridays at 4:30 PM ET, and watch previous episodes on Playbill's YouTube page.