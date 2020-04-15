Watch Original Cast of Hamilton Sing 'What I Did for Love' to the Original Cast of A Chorus Line

We look back at this 2015 video to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical.

On April 16, 2015, the original Off-Broadway cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton paid tribute to members of the original cast of A Chorus Line on the 40th anniversary of the latter’s opening night on the same stage where Hamilton originated.

Upon the conclusion of curtain calls at the Public Theater, the Hamilton cast recreated the finale of A Chorus Line's opening number, arraying itself in a line across the stage of the Newman, holding their real-life resume photos in front of their faces while singing, “Who am I anyway/Am I my résumé?”

Led by composer-star Miranda, the cast then performed “What I Did for Love” in its entirety for the Chorus Line company members, who had been invited to attend that evening. Watch the performance above.

The guests were then invited onto the stage, where they mingled with their hosts and sang another brief reprise of "What I Did for Love" as Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis unveiled the model of a plaque now installed in the lobby. The plaque reads: "The Newman Theatre, Birthplace of the one singular sensation, A Chorus Line, where every little step and thrilling combination began. And changed everything."

Like A Chorus Line, Hamilton went on to transfer to Broadway, subsequently winning the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and becoming an international hit.

Check out photos from the evening below:

