Watch Original Cats Cast Members Betty Buckley, Terrence Mann, Ken Page, More on Stars in the House

The live stream benefits the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites cast members from the original 1982 Broadway production of the Tony-winning musical Cats June 12 at 8 PM. Watch the stream above.

Guests include Tony winner Betty Buckley (Grizabella), Donna King (Bombalurina), Tony nominee Terrence Mann (Rum Tum Tugger), and Ken Page (Old Deuteronomy).

Money raised during the stream will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the leading nonprofit legal organization fighting to protect voting rights and equality for all.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

