Watch Oscar Winner Nicole Kidman Demonstrate Her 'Zazz' in Full Performance Clip From The Prom

The film, based on the Broadway musical, arrives on Netflix December 11.

In the above full-length clip from the upcoming Netflix movie The Prom, based on the Tony-nominated musical of the same name, Nicole Kidman, as Angie, demonstrates the meaning of "Zazz" to Jo Ellen Pellman, who stars as Emma.

Ryan Murphy’s star-studded film adaptation of the Chad Beguelin-Bob Martin-Matthew Sklar musical drops on the streaming giant December 11.

Also starring are Meryl Streep as Dee Dee Allen, James Corden as Barry Glickman, Andrew Rannells as Trent Oliver, Ariana DeBose as Alyssa Greene, Keegan-Michael Key as Mr. Hawkins, Kerry Washington as Mrs. Greene, Kevin Chamberlin as Sheldon Saperstein, Tracey Ullman as Vera, and Mary Kay Place as Grandma Bea.

The musical opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre November 15, 2018, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, who returned to choreograph the movie. Book writer Martin also penned the screenplay for Netflix, with all of Beguelin and Sklar's score intact.

The creative team for the Netflix adaptation includes cinematographer Matthew Libatique, production designer Jamie Walker McCall, costume designer Lou Erych, music supervisor Amanda Kreig Thomas, composer and music editor David Klotz, and editors Danielle Wang and Peggy Tachdjian with casting by Alexa Fogel.

Rounding out the cast are Nico Greetham, Logan Riley, Nathaniel J. Potvin, and Sofia Deler.

