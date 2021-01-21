Watch Over 35 Broadway Stars Usher in a 'Season of Love' During Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Inauguration Celebration

Audra McDonald, BD Wong, Betty Buckley, Chita Rivera, James Monroe Iglehart, Leslie Uggams, and more performed a mash-up of "Seasons of Love" and "Let the Sunshine In."

Over 35 Broadway stars took part in a mash-up of two classic Broadway anthems—Rent's "Seasons of Love" and Hair's "Let the Sunshine In"— during the January 20 broadcast of Celebrating America, the inaugural festivities honoring President Joseph Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Stars in the House producers Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, alongside director Schele Williams, created the special video, recorded by performers who contributed from throughout the country from their own homes. Those joining Rudetsky and Wesley in the video above are Ali Stroker, Andy Karl, Anthony Rapp, Audra McDonald, BD Wong, Beth Malone, Betty Buckley, Chandra Wilson, Charlotte d’Amboise, Chita Rivera, Christopher Jackson, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Derrick Baskin, Fredi Walker-Browne, James Monroe Iglehart, Javier Muñoz, Jenna Ushkowitz, Jessie Mueller, José Llana, Juli Rudetsky-Wesley, Keala Settle, Laura Benanti, Leslie Uggams, Mandy Gonzalez, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Olga Merediz, Orfeh, Peppermint, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Rosie Perez, Ruthie Ann Miles, Vanessa Williams, Wayne Brady, and Wilson Heredia.

The creative team also included video editor Jabari Payne, sound mixers Shelbie Rassler and Matthias Winter, music director and arranger Rudetsky, and band members Rudetsky, Perry Cavari, Carl Carter, and Jim Hershman.

Celebrating America, which was hosted by Oscar winner Tom Hanks, also included a heartfelt message of unity from Pulitzer Prize-winning Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda; take a look below.

