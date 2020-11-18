Watch Paolo Montalbán Sing 'Ten Minutes Ago' on R&H Goes Pop!–At Home

The stage and screen star played Prince Christopher opposite Brandy in the 1997 musical film adaptation of Cinderella.

The latest installment of R&H Goes Pop!-At Home features stage and screen star Paolo Montalbán performing "Ten Minutes Ago" from Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella. The video will be available to stream above beginning at 1 PM.

Montalbán played Prince Christopher opposite Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as the Fairy Godmother in the 1997 Wonderful World of Disney musical film adaptation of the beloved tale. The performer has appeared on Broadway in The King and I, Pacific Overtures, and Breakfast at Tiffany’s, and his TV credits include Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Madam Secretary, and The Blacklist.

R&H Goes Pop!–At Home (previously R&H Goes Live!) is a spin-off of R&H Goes Pop!, hosted by two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes (Bonnie and Clyde, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella) and featuring contemporary takes on the Rodgers and Hammerstein catalog.

Previous live editions have included Jelani Alladin and Christiani Pitts dueting on "The Lady Is a Tramp" from Rodgers and Hart's Babes in Arms, Jeremy Jordan performing "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" from Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, and Christy Altomare singing "A Cockeyed Optimist" from South Pacific.