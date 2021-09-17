Watch Patina Miller and Hailey Kilgore Discuss Family and Loyalty in New Raising Kanan Clip

The season's penultimate episode of the Power spin-off airs September 19 on STARZ.

Tony winner Patina Miller (Pippin) and Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore (Once on This Island) discuss family, loyalty, and who's a good person to have on your side in the penultimate episode of Raising Kanan, airing Sunday on Starz.

Raising Kanan is one of several spin-off series in the Power franchise and serves as a prequel to the original. Set in Queens in 1991, the story is the coming-of-age of Kanan Stark, the only child of Raquel “Raq” Thomas, a cocaine queenpin. The series stars MeKai Curtis in the title role and Miller as his mother.

In the clip above, Jukebox (Kilgore), Kanan's cousin and closest ally, reveals to Raq that she's been questioned by police—more than once.

The series also stars Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Joey Bada$$, Toby Sandeman, Shanley Caswell, Lovie Simone, and Quincy Brown.

Sascha Penn serves as creator and showrunner for Power Book III: Raising Kanan and executive produces alongside Power creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.