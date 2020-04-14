Watch Patrick Wilson, Kelli O'Hara, and Aasif Mandvi Sing 'Almost Like Being in Love' From City Center's Brigadoon

The fourth week of videos, part of the venue's series featuring highlights from New York City Center's Encores!, spotlights love songs.

New York City Center, which is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is posting daily highlights from former Encores! and Gala productions.

The fourth week of the series spotlights love songs. Encores! Artistic Director Jack Viertel says, "Let’s face it: most Broadway musicals are about romance, which means love songs—lots of love songs. Why? Because that’s what life is so often about, and those feelings are easier to sing than to say. And, frankly, it’s easier to let someone else sing them. You might even say that’s why musicals were born... As audience members, we are eternally grateful for the wisdom, vulnerability, and passion that these lovers speak on our behalf. You might even say we couldn’t do it without them."

The week kicked off with Vanessa Williams and Stanley Wayne Mathis singing "Come Rain or Come Shine" from St. Louis Woman.

Below, Patrick Wilson, Kelli O'Hara, and Aasif Mandvi perform "Almost Like Being in Love" from the 2017 City Center Gala production of Brigadoon.



The famed Manhattan venue launched the series March 22, Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday, with a week of videos from Sondheim musicals. You can watch a playlist of all of the performances on City Center's YouTube page.