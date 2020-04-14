Watch Patrick Wilson, Kelli O'Hara, and Aasif Mandvi Sing 'Almost Like Being in Love' From City Center's Brigadoon

By Andrew Gans
Apr 14, 2020
 
The fourth week of videos, part of the venue's series featuring highlights from New York City Center's Encores!, spotlights love songs.
Brigadoon_New_York_City_Center_Production_Photos_2017_HR
Kelli O'Hara and Patrick Wilson Joan Marcus

New York City Center, which is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is posting daily highlights from former Encores! and Gala productions.

The fourth week of the series spotlights love songs. Encores! Artistic Director Jack Viertel says, "Let’s face it: most Broadway musicals are about romance, which means love songs—lots of love songs. Why? Because that’s what life is so often about, and those feelings are easier to sing than to say. And, frankly, it’s easier to let someone else sing them. You might even say that’s why musicals were born... As audience members, we are eternally grateful for the wisdom, vulnerability, and passion that these lovers speak on our behalf. You might even say we couldn’t do it without them."

The week kicked off with Vanessa Williams and Stanley Wayne Mathis singing "Come Rain or Come Shine" from St. Louis Woman.

Below, Patrick Wilson, Kelli O'Hara, and Aasif Mandvi perform "Almost Like Being in Love" from the 2017 City Center Gala production of Brigadoon.

The famed Manhattan venue launched the series March 22, Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday, with a week of videos from Sondheim musicals. You can watch a playlist of all of the performances on City Center's YouTube page.

Brigadoon_New_York_City_Center_Rehearsal_2017_Kelli O'Hara_HR.jpg
Patrick Wilson and Kelli O'Hara Joan Marcus
Brigadoon_New_York_City_Center_Rehearsal_2017_Kelli O'Hara (1)_HR.jpg
Kelli O'Hara Joan Marcus
Brigadoon_New_York_City_Center_Rehearsal_2017_Aasif Mandvi, Christopher Wheeldon, Patrick Wilson_HR.jpg
Aasif Mandvi, Christopher Wheeldon, and Patrick Wilson Joan Marcus
Brigadoon_New_York_City_Center_Rehearsal_2017_Aasif Mandvi, Christopher Wheeldon, Stephanie Block_HR.jpg
Aasif Mandvi, Christopher Wheeldon, and Stephanie J. Block Joan Marcus
Brigadoon_New_York_City_Center_Rehearsal_2017_Patrick Wilson_HR.jpg
Patrick Wilson Joan Marcus
Brigadoon_New_York_City_Center_Rehearsal_2017_Dakin Matthews, Kelli O'Hara (2)_HR.jpg
Dakin Matthews and Kelli O'Hara Joan Marcus
Brigadoon_New_York_City_Center_Rehearsal_2017_Patrick Wilson, Aasif Mandvi_HR.jpg
Patrick Wilson and Aasif Mandvi Joan Marcus
Brigadoon_New_York_City_Center_Rehearsal_2017_Stephanie Block_HR.jpg
Stephanie J. Block Joan Marcus
Brigadoon_New_York_City_Center_Rehearsal_2017_Robert Fairchild_HR.jpg
Robert Fairchild Joan Marcus
Brigadoon_New_York_City_Center_Production_Photos_2017_HR
Ross Lekites and ensemble Joan Marcus
