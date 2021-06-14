Watch Patti LuPone Sing ‘Anything Goes’ in Show of Titles

The star-studded virtual special is available on demand through June 16.

Check out two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone revisiting the role of Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes above in an exclusive clip from Show of Titles. The star-studded virtual spectacular premiered June 13 and is now available on demand through June 16.

The Actors Fund benefit from Broadway’s Best Shows features over 20 title tunes from Broadway musicals like Hallelujah, Baby!, Sweet Charity, Man of La Mancha, The Happy Time, The Sound of Music, Fade Out — Fade In, She Loves Me, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Oh, Lady Be Good!, Cabaret, and Camelot.

QUIZ: How Many Musicals Can You Identify From the Lyrics of Their Title Songs?

Joining LuPone on screen are Annaleigh Ashford, Stephanie J. Block, Kerry Butler, Len Cariou, Glenn Close, Gavin Creel, Darren Criss, Dame Edna, Santino Fontana, Kelsey Grammar, David Alan Grier, Jake Gyllenhaal, Isabelle Huppert, Norm Lewis, Patti LuPone, Rob McClure, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Melba Moore, Jessie Mueller, Eva Noblezada, Kelli O’Hara, Laura Osnes, Steven Pasquale, Michael Rupert, Ernie Sabella, Lea Salonga, Phillipa Soo, Will Swenson, Aaron Tveit, Leslie Uggams, Vanessa Williams, and Patrick Wilson.

Viewers can also expect appearances by Debbie Allen, Broadway Inspirational Voices, Candice Bergen, Danny Burstein, Bryan Cranston, Tony Goldwyn, Adam Guettel, John Kander, Angela Lansbury, John Leguizamo, John Lithgow, Lindsay Mendez, Phylicia Rashad, Chita Rivera, Ben Stiller, Charles Strouse, Richard Thomas, Blair Underwood, BD Wong, and Florian Zeller.

The streaming fundraiser features songs penned by Lee Adams, Maxwell Anderson, Burt Bacharach, Irving Berlin, Jerry Bock, Bertolt Brecht, Cy Coleman, Betty Comden, Joe Darion, Hal David, Fred Ebb, Gary Geld, George Gershwin, Ira Gershwin, Adolph Green, Adam Guettel, Oscar Hammerstein, Sheldon Harnick, Jerry Herman, John Kander, Burton Lane, Mitch Leigh, Alan Jay Lerner, Frank Loesser, Frederick Loewe, Galt MacDermot, Cole Porter, James Rado, Gerome Ragni, Richard Rodgers, Charles Strouse, Jule Styne, Peter Udell, and Kurt Weill.

The evening is directed by Emmy winner Lonny Price with musical direction and supervision by Emmy and Grammy winner Jason Howland. Jeffrey Richards is the executive producer.

Click here for more information.

