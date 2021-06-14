Watch Patti LuPone Sing ‘Anything Goes’ in Show of Titles

Watch Patti LuPone Sing 'Anything Goes' in Show of Titles
By Dan Meyer
Jun 14, 2021
 
The star-studded virtual special is available on demand through June 16.

Check out two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone revisiting the role of Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes above in an exclusive clip from Show of Titles. The star-studded virtual spectacular premiered June 13 and is now available on demand through June 16.

The Actors Fund benefit from Broadway’s Best Shows features over 20 title tunes from Broadway musicals like Hallelujah, Baby!, Sweet Charity, Man of La Mancha, The Happy Time, The Sound of Music, Fade Out — Fade In, She Loves Me, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Oh, Lady Be Good!, Cabaret, and Camelot.

Jake Gyllenhaal, Lea Salonga, and Vanessa Williams
Joining LuPone on screen are Annaleigh Ashford, Stephanie J. Block, Kerry Butler, Len Cariou, Glenn Close, Gavin Creel, Darren Criss, Dame Edna, Santino Fontana, Kelsey Grammar, David Alan Grier, Jake Gyllenhaal, Isabelle Huppert, Norm Lewis, Patti LuPone, Rob McClure, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Melba Moore, Jessie Mueller, Eva Noblezada, Kelli O’Hara, Laura Osnes, Steven Pasquale, Michael Rupert, Ernie Sabella, Lea Salonga, Phillipa Soo, Will Swenson, Aaron Tveit, Leslie Uggams, Vanessa Williams, and Patrick Wilson.

Viewers can also expect appearances by Debbie Allen, Broadway Inspirational Voices, Candice Bergen, Danny Burstein, Bryan Cranston, Tony Goldwyn, Adam Guettel, John Kander, Angela Lansbury, John Leguizamo, John Lithgow, Lindsay Mendez, Phylicia Rashad, Chita Rivera, Ben Stiller, Charles Strouse, Richard Thomas, Blair Underwood, BD Wong, and Florian Zeller.

The streaming fundraiser features songs penned by Lee Adams, Maxwell Anderson, Burt Bacharach, Irving Berlin, Jerry Bock, Bertolt Brecht, Cy Coleman, Betty Comden, Joe Darion, Hal David, Fred Ebb, Gary Geld, George Gershwin, Ira Gershwin, Adolph Green, Adam Guettel, Oscar Hammerstein, Sheldon Harnick, Jerry Herman, John Kander, Burton Lane, Mitch Leigh, Alan Jay Lerner, Frank Loesser, Frederick Loewe, Galt MacDermot, Cole Porter, James Rado, Gerome Ragni, Richard Rodgers, Charles Strouse, Jule Styne, Peter Udell, and Kurt Weill.

The evening is directed by Emmy winner Lonny Price with musical direction and supervision by Emmy and Grammy winner Jason Howland. Jeffrey Richards is the executive producer.

Click here for more information.

Looking Back at 85 Years of Anything Goes

20 PHOTOS
Anything Goes Playbill - July 1935
Ethel Merman (center) in the original cast of <i>Anything Goes</i>
Ethel Merman (center) in the original cast of Anything Goes Photo by from the collection of Louis Botto
Ethel Merman in <i>Anything Goes</i>
Ethel Merman in Anything Goes
Anything Goes Playbill - Opening Night, Oct 1987
Anything Goes Playbill - Opening Night, Oct 1987
Patti LuPone and Anthony Heald
Patti LuPone and Anthony Heald
Patti LuPone in <i>Anything Goes</i> on Broadway (1987)
Patti LuPone in Anything Goes on Broadway (1987) Brigitte Lacombe
Anything Goes_Lincoln Center Theater_Broadway_Production Photos_1987_X_HR
Linda Hart Brigitte Lacombe
Anything Goes_Lincoln Center Theater_Broadway_Production Photos_1987_X_HR
Cast of Anything Goes Brigitte Lacombe
Anything Goes_Lincoln Center Theater_Broadway_Production Photos_1987_X_HR
Bill McCutcheon and Linda Hart Brigitte Lacombe
Anything Goes_Lincoln Center Theater_Broadway_Production Photos_1987_X_HR
Kathleen Mahony-Bennett and Howard McGillin Brigitte Lacombe
