Watch Patti LuPone Sing From City Center Encores! Summer Stars Production of Gypsy

By Andrew Gans
Mar 26, 2020
 
The videos are part of the famed Manhattan venue's new series featuring highlights from New York City Center's Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
Patti LuPone in Gypsy Joan Marcus

New York City Center, which is currently closed through April 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic, is posting daily highlights from its musical theatre vault, including selections from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The famed Manhattan venue launched the series March 22, Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday, with two songs from the Encores! production of Sondheim and James Goldman's Follies: Tony winner Donna Murphy singing "Could I Leave You?" and Tony winner Victoria Clark singing "Losing My Mind." Also offered: Sutton Foster and Murphy in Anyone Can Whistle, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Donnell, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Betsy Wolfe in Merrily We Roll Along, and Melissa Errico in Do I Hear a Waltz?

Continuing the Sondheim celebration, the series now presents Tony winner Patti LuPone singing from the 2007 City Center Encores! Summer Stars production of Gypsy, which also featured Laura Benanti and Boyd Gaines and would subsequently transfer to Broadway, winning Tony Awards for all three actors. Arthur Laurents directed the production of the musical he wrote with Sondheim and Jule Styne.

Watch the performance below.

"Even in a cautious world of social distancing, City Center wants to make sure you still get your musical theatre fix while our theatre is closed," the New York institution posted on Instagram. "We’ll choose a different theme each week, maybe focused on a composer or an era, or a performer who selects their favorite moments or…well, why not wait and see? We’ve done more than 80 Broadway shows and over a dozen from Off-Broadway." ⁣

Patti LuPone in Gypsy Joan Marcus
Patti LuPone and cast of Gypsy Joan Marcus
Patti LuPone, Laura Benanti, and Leigh Ann Larkin in Gypsy Joan Marcus
Laura Benanti and cast of Gypsy Joan Marcus
Laura Benanti, Patti LuPone, and Boyd Gaines in <i>Gypsy</i>
Laura Benanti, Patti LuPone, and Boyd Gaines in Gypsy Joan Marcus
Laura Benanti in Gypsy Joan Marcus
Patti LuPone in Gypsy Joan Marcus
