Catch Peppermint, Beanie Feldstein, Dolly Parton, Ben Platt, More at the Virtual GLAAD Media Awards July 30

The celebration also welcomes the return of the Outstanding Broadway Production category.

Tony winner Ben Platt, Tony nominee Dolly Parton, Broadway alums Peppermint, Beanie Feldstein, and Olivia Wilde, and more will appear during the 31st annual GLAAD Media Awards, which has moved online for a virtual ceremony July 30 at 8 PM ET. The in-person shows in New York City and Los Angeles scheduled for the spring were postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will stream live above and on GLAAD’s Facebook and YouTube. A rebroadcast will air on Logo on August 3 at 8 PM ET. Starting July 29, GLAAD began announcing the winners of select categories on Twitter, leading up to the virtual ceremony. Among the recently revealed honorees are Transparent: Musicale Finale (Amazon) for Outstanding TV Movie.

As previously announced, the awards will welcome back the theatre favorite category: Outstanding Broadway Production. Nominated this year are Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play, Matthew Lopez's The Inheritance, Alanis Morissette and Diablo Cody's Jagged Little Pill musical, Heidi Schreck’s What the Constitution Means to Me, and Tarell Alvin McCraney’s Choir Boy.

A number of fan favorites from LGBTQ+ media are also scheduled to appear, including including Emmy winner Lena Waithe, Emmy nominees Jennifer Garner and Dan Levy, late-night host Lilly Singh, Grammy nominee Demi Lovato, Special creator Ryan O’Connell, and American Horror Story and Pose star Angelica Ross. Rounding out the lineup of artists are Kandi Burruss, Charli XCX, Cara Delevingne, Kaitlyn Dever, Sonya Deville, Theo Germaine, August Getty, Gigi Gorgeous Getty & Nats Getty, Harvey Guillén, Jonica T. Gibbs, Lil Nas X, Rachel Maddow, the cast and producers of Pose, Geena Rocero, Benito Skinner, Brian Michael Smith, Darryl Stephens, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, and Raquel Willis.

Comedians Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere will host, with a special performances Platt, Shea Diamond, and Grammy-nominated duo Chloe x Halle.

Awards will be handed out in 30 categories during the ceremony. In addition, fans can go to GLAAD.org to vote for their favorite TV series among this year's nominees starting July 30 at 8 AM ET and closing at 9:30 PM. The winner will be revealed on the LGBTQ+ organization’s social media immediately following the virtual ceremony.

On top of the competitive categories, Special Recognition honors will be given to Netflix’s Special and for journalists Karen Ocamb and Mark Segal. Earlier this year, it was announced that Ryan Murphy would receive the Vito Russo Award and Judith Light would be honored with the Excellence in Media Award.

For a full list of nominees, click here.

