Watch: Peppermint Marks National Transgender Day of Remembrance With Music Video

By Logan Culwell-Block
Nov 20, 2020
 
"But...I Survived" also features Mila Jam and Deja Smith plus behind-the-scenes work from Josh Drake and John Alix.

Head Over Heels and RuPaul's Drag Race star Peppermint has teamed up with singer-songwriter Mila Jam and artist Deja "The Lady Deja Davenport" Smith on a new video project highlighting the everyday lives of trans women of color. Released November 20 to mark the National Transgender Day of Remembrance, watch "But...I Survived" above.

The project is directed and choreographed by John Alix, an alum of Off-Broadway's Fuerza Bruta and such Broadway-adjacent events as Broadway Bares and The Red Bucket Follies. Aladdin cast member Josh Drake served as the project's director of photography and editor.

Featured in the dance ensemble are Allie Meixner (The Cher Show), Chris Medlin (Diana, Mean Girls), Gabriel Hyman (King Kong), Paul HeeSang Miller, and Rosie Lani Fiedelman (The Lion King, In the Heights), along with Mary-Angela Granberry, Michelle West, Mimi Scardulla, Paul Romero, Jr., and Phil Colgan.

“Today is an important day for us all to reflect on those who we lost, and celebrate those who are still here,” says Peppermint. “The video either directly or indirectly addresses the lives of Trans People of Color, who are still today affected by an incredible amount of grief. It truly is life imitating art. And as heavy as this is on my heart, being able to gather with friends and fellow artists to create this meaningful video feels wonderful.”

"But...I Survived" is dedicated to the memory of Muhlaysia Booker, Antash’a English, Dominique “Rem’Mie” Fells, Queasha Quee Hardy, Felycya Harris, Tonya Harvey, Mia Henderson, Marsha P. Johnson, Chynal Lindsey, Riah Milton, Bee Love Slater, Zoe Spears, and Dejanay Stanton. The video was made possible by NMAC, formerly known as the National Minority AIDS Council, and is hosted on their YouTube channel.

