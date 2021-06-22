WATCH: Peppermint Recalls 'Rivers of Drag Makeup and Gay Boy Bronzer' at NYC Pride in the 4th and Final Episode of OUTTakes

By Dan Meyer
Jun 22, 2021
 
The Head Over Heels and RuPaul's Drag Race star celebrates Pride month in this performance and interview series.

Continue celebrating Pride month with Broadway alum Peppermint in the fourth and final episode of OUTTakes, a series that explores the past, present, and future of the LGBTQIA+ community through the lens of some of Broadway’s brightest stars. In Episode 4, above, the Head Over Heels and RuPaul's Drag Race favorite recalls “rivers of drag makeup and gay boy bronzer” at NYC Pride, the start of her career, and more. In addition, the star performs “Chosen One,” an original song she co-wrote with Adam Joseph.

“Pride to me is not only a celebration of our community, celebration of where we've come, where we want to go, but it's also an opportunity to really reflect on those who probably weren't celebrated before but who definitely contributed to, and led and paved the way for us,” says Peppermint.

Proudly sponsored by Nissan, OUTTakes offers an intimate look at Pride on Broadway, with each episode featuring an artist-activist sharing stories of what Pride looks like through their eyes and performing songs that celebrate their personal connection with Pride. The series is music-directed and produced by John McDaniel.

WATCH: Max Crumm Performs ‘The Rainbow Connection’ in the 3rd Episode of OUTTakes

In addition to Peppermint, featured performers have included Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom, Bridges of Madison County), Anthony Rapp (If/Then, Rent), and Max Crumm (Disaster!, Emojiland).

The four-part interview and performance series culminates in a grand finale event, The Progress of Pride Spectacular, June 26.

Look Back at Head Over Heels on Broadway

Look Back at Head Over Heels on Broadway

